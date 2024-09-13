Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,575 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 288,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 57,300 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,337,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $779,000. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 34,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $835,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,883.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,920 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $42.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FITB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.