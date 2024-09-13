Fielmann Group (FRA:FIE) Shares Up 2.4%

Fielmann Group AG (FRA:FIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €45.15 ($49.62) and last traded at €45.15 ($49.62). 37,838 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €44.10 ($48.46).

Fielmann Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of €42.14 and a 200-day moving average of €43.01.

Fielmann Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fielmann Group AG provides optical and hearing aid services in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It manufactures and sells visual aids mainly glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, accessories, hearing aids systems and its accessories, as well as personal protective equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.