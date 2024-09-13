Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.13

Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.13 and last traded at $47.06, with a volume of 67021 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.02.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

