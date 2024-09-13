Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET) Short Interest Down 71.0% in August

Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 71.0% from the August 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

FMET traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,888. Fidelity Metaverse ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 million, a PE ratio of 30.10 and a beta of -1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.29.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Fidelity Metaverse ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

About Fidelity Metaverse ETF

The Fidelity Metaverse ETF (FMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Metaverse index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of equities that provides global exposure to the future state of the internet: the metaverse. FMET was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by Fidelity.

