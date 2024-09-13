Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,044 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.43% of argenx worth $109,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 23.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in argenx by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in argenx by 16.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $535.77 on Friday. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $327.73 and a 12-month high of $554.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.66 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $503.16 and a 200 day moving average of $426.81.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.34. argenx had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that argenx SE will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARGX. Evercore ISI increased their target price on argenx from $478.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of argenx from $504.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on argenx from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on argenx from $545.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.74.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

