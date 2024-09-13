Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 205,156 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,580,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 205,156 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.40% of DexCom worth $179,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 37.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 881,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $100,773,000 after acquiring an additional 43,396 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,594 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 23.7% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 15,322 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in DexCom by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,905 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 10,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $156.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DexCom from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $68.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.61. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at $18,318,872.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,436.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,483 shares of company stock valued at $201,708 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

