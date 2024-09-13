Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,501,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394,399 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.05% of GoDaddy worth $209,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2,471.0% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 214,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,469,000 after purchasing an additional 35,703 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 87.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in GoDaddy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 153,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,425,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 866.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 9,266 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $152.61 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.15 and a 52-week high of $167.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.12% and a negative return on equity of 709.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GoDaddy from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.08.

In other news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $63,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,620.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total transaction of $559,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,632 shares in the company, valued at $26,928,027.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $63,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,620.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,664,216. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

