Federated Hermes Inc. Has $94.53 Million Stock Position in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,407,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 5.16% of Structure Therapeutics worth $94,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPCR. Brandywine Managers LLC raised its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. TrueMark Investments LLC boosted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 13.5% in the first quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 29,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 101,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.63.

Structure Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of GPCR opened at $40.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.73. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $75.02.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

