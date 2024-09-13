Federated Hermes Inc. Has $162.77 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,829,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,163,846 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $162,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,983,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $817,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,628 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,670,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $538,482,000 after purchasing an additional 144,713 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,593,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,703 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $306,417,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,540,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

WMB opened at $45.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.91. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $45.81.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 79.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

