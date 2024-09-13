Federated Hermes Inc. Has $114.30 Million Stock Position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,694,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 17.43% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $114,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 22.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,061,000 after purchasing an additional 286,546 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,964,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,847,000 after acquiring an additional 275,315 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,531,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,336,000 after buying an additional 115,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,846,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $19.91 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.60.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $1.21. The business had revenue of $49.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.98) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.