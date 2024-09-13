Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,855 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $240,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $935.09 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $516.57 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $896.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $831.83.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 76.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on LLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $961.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total value of $172,732,959.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,583,810 shares in the company, valued at $86,450,473,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 646,878 shares of company stock valued at $591,465,138 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

