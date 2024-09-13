Farmhouse, Inc (OTCMKTS:FMHS) Short Interest Up 400.0% in August

Farmhouse, Inc (OTCMKTS:FMHS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Farmhouse Price Performance
Farmhouse stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 142. Farmhouse has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18.
Farmhouse Company Profile
