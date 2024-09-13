Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Issues Earnings Results

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22), Yahoo Finance reports. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a negative return on equity of 58.82%. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ FARM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.48. 95,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,604. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00. Farmer Bros. has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.79.

FARM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Farmer Bros. in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

