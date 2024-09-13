Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,500 shares, an increase of 1,172.1% from the August 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 497,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Fanuc Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Fanuc stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. Fanuc has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Fanuc had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Fanuc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fanuc

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

