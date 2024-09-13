Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,818.84

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1,818.84 and last traded at $1,818.53, with a volume of 70587 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,797.28.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,967.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,582.58.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,673.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1,428.74. The company has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.21, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $447.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total transaction of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,065,174.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 3,500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,714.18, for a total transaction of $5,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,919 shares in the company, valued at $34,144,751.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total value of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,261 shares of company stock worth $26,291,370 in the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 704.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 44.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,568,605,000 after buying an additional 35,263 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,076,268,000 after buying an additional 174,397 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

