EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 244,600 shares, a growth of 420.4% from the August 15th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
EZGO Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %
EZGO Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.32. 6,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,489. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.96. EZGO Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $8.36.
EZGO Technologies Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than EZGO Technologies
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for EZGO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZGO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.