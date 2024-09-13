EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 244,600 shares, a growth of 420.4% from the August 15th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

EZGO Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

EZGO Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.32. 6,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,489. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.96. EZGO Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $8.36.

EZGO Technologies Company Profile

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Battery Cells and Packs; E-Bicycles Sales; and Electronic Control System and Intelligent Robots. The company rents and sells lithium batteries under the Hengmao brand; sells, franchises, and operates smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices; and sells battery cells and packs.

