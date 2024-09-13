Executive Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $19,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Idaho Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.6% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.35 and its 200-day moving average is $77.47. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $79.40.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

