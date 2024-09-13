Executive Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 43,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Trademark Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

BATS:PAVE opened at $38.22 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

