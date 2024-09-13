Executive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,523 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.5% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 49,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 13,459 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,267.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,048,000 after purchasing an additional 240,201 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 199,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.58.

MRK opened at $115.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.71. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.14 and a 52-week high of $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.91 billion, a PE ratio of 128.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

