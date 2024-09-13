Executive Wealth Management LLC Invests $267,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR)

Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $504,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Stock Performance
Shares of RSPR opened at $38.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average of $33.23. The company has a market cap of $133.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $38.05.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (RSPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US real estate equities selected from the S&P 500. The index excludes mortgage REITs and real estate management and development firms.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.