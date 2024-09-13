Executive Wealth Management LLC Invests $267,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR)

Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $504,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSPR opened at $38.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average of $33.23. The company has a market cap of $133.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $38.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (RSPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US real estate equities selected from the S&P 500. The index excludes mortgage REITs and real estate management and development firms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.