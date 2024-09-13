Executive Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVT. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 23.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 899.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 20.0% in the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
InvenTrust Properties Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:IVT opened at $29.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.77. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 295.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.99.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Report on IVT
InvenTrust Properties Profile
InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than InvenTrust Properties
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.