Executive Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVT. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 23.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 899.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 20.0% in the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IVT opened at $29.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.77. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 295.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.99.

IVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on InvenTrust Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

