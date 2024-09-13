Executive Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,449 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 287,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after buying an additional 47,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.23 and a 200 day moving average of $56.90. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $58.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

