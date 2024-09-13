Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $6.07 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Executive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $6,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDYG. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,685,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,655,000 after purchasing an additional 150,580 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 857,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,841,000 after purchasing an additional 18,428 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 439,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after buying an additional 16,010 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,185,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 13,939.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 386,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,775,000 after buying an additional 384,171 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDYG opened at $84.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $64.67 and a 12-month high of $89.30.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

