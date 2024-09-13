Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $383,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,860 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in Medtronic by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,341,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $110,478,000 after buying an additional 292,459 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1,467.5% during the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 47,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 44,846 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $25,643,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,034,214 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $85,199,000 after purchasing an additional 42,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $115.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.76. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.49.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

