Executive Wealth Management LLC Buys 97 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STE. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $5,763,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,603,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $113,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,493.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $5,763,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,603,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Price Performance

NYSE STE opened at $246.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $195.47 and a 12-month high of $247.32.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.16. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.69%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

