Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$8.28 and last traded at C$8.21, with a volume of 5500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.17.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

Get Exco Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Acumen Capital set a C$11.00 price target on Exco Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Exco Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.66. The firm has a market cap of C$315.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity at Exco Technologies

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total transaction of C$25,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,675 shares of company stock worth $53,404. 51.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exco Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.