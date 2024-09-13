Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Up 531.6% in August

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 531.6% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Evolution AB (publ) Trading Up 0.3 %
EVVTY stock opened at $98.18 on Friday. Evolution AB has a 12 month low of $86.26 and a 12 month high of $134.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.50.
About Evolution AB (publ)
