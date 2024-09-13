Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Up 531.6% in August

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 531.6% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Evolution AB (publ) Trading Up 0.3 %

EVVTY stock opened at $98.18 on Friday. Evolution AB has a 12 month low of $86.26 and a 12 month high of $134.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.50.

Get Evolution AB (publ) alerts:

About Evolution AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses online casino systems to gaming operators in Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers casino games and live game shows under the Evolution brand; online slot games under the NetEnt brand name; and casino games and software comprising jackpot system, a smart spins bonus management application, and tournaments gamification under the Red Tiger brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.