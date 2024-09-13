Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.

Evertz Technologies Trading Down 14.7 %

Shares of ET stock opened at C$11.75 on Friday. Evertz Technologies has a 12-month low of C$11.66 and a 12-month high of C$15.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$894.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.04). Evertz Technologies had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of C$122.77 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Evertz Technologies will post 0.9602837 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday.

In other Evertz Technologies news, insider Evertz Technologies Limited sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.39, for a total transaction of C$33,865.33. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

