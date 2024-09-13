EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.45.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVCM. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of EVCM opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. EverCommerce has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.14 and a beta of 1.09.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $177.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.88 million. EverCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that EverCommerce will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,992 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $44,191.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,254,286 shares in the company, valued at $13,884,946.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,477 shares of company stock worth $93,840 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in EverCommerce by 10.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in EverCommerce by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

