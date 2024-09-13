EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EVEX. HC Wainwright began coverage on EVE in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

EVEX opened at $2.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. EVE has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $755.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.35.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EVE will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EVE stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 47,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

