Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $51.12

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.12 and last traded at $51.13, with a volume of 367244 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.58.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETSY. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.61.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.21.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.87 million. Etsy had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $41,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $116,395 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 402.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 1,576.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

