Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Acquires 57,500 Shares

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2024

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETONGet Free Report) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 57,500 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $267,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,660,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,369,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.82. 24,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,708. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETONGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 43.62%. Analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETON. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,529,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after buying an additional 99,617 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 18,898 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $420,000. 27.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

