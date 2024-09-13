Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Acquires 57,500 Shares

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 57,500 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $267,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,660,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,369,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.82. 24,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,708. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 43.62%. Analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETON. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,529,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after buying an additional 99,617 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 18,898 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $420,000. 27.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

