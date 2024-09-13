Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Acquires 57,500 Shares

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 57,500 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $267,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,660,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,369,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.82. 24,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,708. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76.
Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 43.62%. Analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ETON
Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eton Pharmaceuticals
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.