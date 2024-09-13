Ethereum Market Capitalization Hits $282.43 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for approximately $2,347.08 or 0.04059526 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $282.43 billion and approximately $11.07 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00041036 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007145 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00014140 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,332,633 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

