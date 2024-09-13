Ethena Staked USDe 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.18 Million (SUSDE)

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One Ethena Staked USDe token can now be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00001845 BTC on exchanges. Ethena Staked USDe has a market cap of $1.25 billion and $6.18 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethena Staked USDe has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethena Staked USDe alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000087 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.66 or 0.00260225 BTC.

Ethena Staked USDe Token Profile

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,142,057,402 tokens. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. The official website for Ethena Staked USDe is www.ethena.fi.

Ethena Staked USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,141,936,234.188487. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.09857073 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $3,197,797.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena Staked USDe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethena Staked USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethena Staked USDe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethena Staked USDe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.