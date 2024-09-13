Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Shares Purchased by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,844 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 779,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,896,000 after purchasing an additional 281,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 444,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 161,158 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth approximately $5,490,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 16.6% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after purchasing an additional 77,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 15.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 547,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,283,000 after purchasing an additional 72,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Up 1.0 %

ETD stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $35.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.30. The stock has a market cap of $747.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $168.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ethan Allen Interiors

Insider Transactions at Ethan Allen Interiors

In other news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,712,319 shares in the company, valued at $51,986,004.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

(Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.