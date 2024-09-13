ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation (LON:METP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $839.16

Shares of ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation (LON:METP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 839.16 ($10.97) and traded as high as GBX 868.30 ($11.35). ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation shares last traded at GBX 858.80 ($11.23), with a volume of 617 shares trading hands.

ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 860.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 839.43.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.