ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation (LON:METP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $839.16

Shares of ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation (LON:METP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 839.16 ($10.97) and traded as high as GBX 868.30 ($11.35). ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation shares last traded at GBX 858.80 ($11.23), with a volume of 617 shares trading hands.
ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation Stock Up 0.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 860.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 839.43.
