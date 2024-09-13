Ergo Price Reaches $0.71 on Top Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $54.89 million and approximately $314,853.46 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,748.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.43 or 0.00563073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00009489 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.86 or 0.00108552 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.24 or 0.00286609 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00031391 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00033806 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00081171 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,418,900 coins and its circulating supply is 77,419,860 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

