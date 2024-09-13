ERC20 Trading Up 1% Over Last 7 Days (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 13th. ERC20 has a market cap of $4.27 million and approximately $4.14 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00009687 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00013708 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,221.87 or 0.99941511 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00008049 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007633 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00378049 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

