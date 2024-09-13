Equity Investment Corp Lowers Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Equity Investment Corp lowered its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,256,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,165 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp owned approximately 0.17% of PPL worth $34,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth $29,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $31.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.63. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $32.54.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. PPL had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.18.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

