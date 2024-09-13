Equity Investment Corp Has $71.56 Million Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Equity Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,970 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,184 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp owned about 0.42% of Expedia Group worth $71,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4,525.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 93.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at $11,379,487.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,829,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

EXPE stock opened at $132.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $160.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.57 and its 200-day moving average is $127.95. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.79.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

