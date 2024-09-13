Equity Investment Corp Has $150.78 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Equity Investment Corp cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,538,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,209 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 3.9% of Equity Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $150,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,847,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,944,000 after purchasing an additional 51,521 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 42,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.29.
WFC opened at $51.58 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 32.85%.
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
