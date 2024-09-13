Equity Investment Corp Has $113.96 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,447,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,358 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 2.9% of Equity Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Equity Investment Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Medtronic worth $113,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $91.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Barclays upped their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

