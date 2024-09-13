Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) PT Raised to C$11.00

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

EQX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.75 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$9.90.

CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Tuesday. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.25 and a 52 week high of C$8.90. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

