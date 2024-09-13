Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) PT Raised to C$11.00

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
EQX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.75 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$9.90.
View Our Latest Analysis on Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Price Performance
About Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Equinox Gold
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.