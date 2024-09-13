EQT (NYSE:EQT) Given New $37.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EQT. Piper Sandler lowered shares of EQT from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised EQT from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.06.

EQT Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:EQT opened at $32.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.06. EQT has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $45.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.58.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. EQT had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $952.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EQT will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in EQT by 22.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,877,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,405,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,993,729 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 27.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,883,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $737,089,000 after buying an additional 4,339,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EQT by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,865,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,885,590,000 after buying an additional 3,942,802 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $75,387,000. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in EQT in the second quarter worth about $69,452,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

