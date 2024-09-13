EOM Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Stock Price Up 75.7%

EOM Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUC – Get Free Report) shares were up 75.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.18.

Immunocellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of inflammatory conditions and ocular diseases. Its lead clinical asset is EOM613 solution, a peptide nucleic-acid solution with anti-inflammatory and pro-inflammatory effects on cytokines and chemokines for the treatment of cancer cachexia and rheumatoid arthritis.

