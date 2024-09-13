Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) CFO Kory James Wentworth Sells 3,195 Shares

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $47,829.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,995.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kory James Wentworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, Kory James Wentworth sold 1,758 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $26,282.10.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRDA opened at $14.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.79 million, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of -0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.66. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.90. Entrada Therapeutics had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 43.63%. The firm had revenue of $94.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRDA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 427.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 11,965 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 14,838 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 26th.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

