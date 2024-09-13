Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) Short Interest Update

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the August 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Entain Stock Performance

Shares of GMVHY traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $9.38. The stock had a trading volume of 23,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,696. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average of $9.05. Entain has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $14.56.

Get Entain alerts:

Entain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0948 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Entain’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Entain Company Profile

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.