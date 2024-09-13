Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) Shares Up 1%

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.89 and last traded at $8.89. 44,787 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 48,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

Entain Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05.

Entain Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.0948 dividend. This is a positive change from Entain’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Entain Company Profile

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

