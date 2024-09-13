Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENSV opened at $0.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Enservco has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 1,040.29% and a negative net margin of 28.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enservco

Enservco Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enservco stock. AlTi Global Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enservco Corp ( NYSE:ENSV Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 816,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. AlTi Global Inc. owned 2.96% of Enservco as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.