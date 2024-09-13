Enrique Lores Sells 211,501 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $7,013,373.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.32. 5,924,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,868,600. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.79.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HP announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer maker to repurchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HPQ

Institutional Trading of HP

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in HP by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 401,809 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $12,090,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 106,316 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 22,909 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in HP by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 174,585 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 80,670 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in HP by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,819,100 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $85,193,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.